Sports

Serie A: Early Diaz strike gets Milan off to winning start

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

AC Milan’s Brahim Diaz struck an early goal which proved enough to earn a 1-0 victory at Sampdoria in their opening match of the Serie A season on Monday.

The visitors quickly got their campaign up and running as Diaz, who rejoined Milan on loan from Real Madrid for the next two seasons, squeezed the ball home after nine minutes.

Both sides had chances in the first half, with new Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan making several fine stops to preserve his side’s lead, although the pace slowed as the match wore on.

Close-season Milan signing Olivier Giroud did have two late opportunities to cap his debut with a goal, but Diaz’s strike gave Stefano Pioli’s side the three points.

The victory means Milan have now won 11 away Serie A games since the start of 2021, the joint most in the top five European Leagues, level with Manchester City and Barcelona.

“I think we all fight together and on the pitch the spirit is the right one,” Diaz told DAZN. “The team always does something more. With this spirit we will do great things.

“Wearing Milan’s number 10 shirt is not something I’m afraid of.”

With champions Inter Milan getting off to a flying start with a 4-0 victory over Sampdoria’s local adversaries Genoa on Saturday, Milan had to make a statement of their own, as they chase their first Scudetto in a decade.

Pioli has had to start the campaign without last season’s top scorer Zlatan Ibrahamovic, who is out with a knee injury, but the Milan coach was able to blood another veteran striker up front in close-season signing Giroud from Chelsea.

After Diaz had broken the deadlock with a shot goalkeeper Emil Audero should really have kept out, the man tasked by Milan with replacing Italy keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma – Maignan – proved unbeatable as Sampdoria piled the pressure on.

Rade Krunic should have made it two late in the first half, but scuffed his shot wide from close range.

Maignan had to be at his best to deny Manolo Gabbiadini early in the second half but that was close as the hosts got to equalising, with Roberto D’Aversa’s side looking shorn of ideas as Milan got men behind the ball to see the victory through.

“I was sure we would find a strong opponent. We won by suffering and a match like this will help us grow,” Pioli told Sky Sport Italia. “We are a strong team and those who want to play must work hard because the others are pushing.”

*Courtesy: Reuters

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

WAFU B Cup: Eaglets on verge of elimination

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

It was more heartbreak for the country’s age grade team as the Golden Eaglets failed to win their second game at the on-going WAFU B U-17 championships. After losing their first match against Cote d’Ivoire, the team was expected to get a win against Ghana and despite taking the lead in the second half; they […]
Sports

Publicity, bane of Nigeria’s professional league, says Ibrahim Olawoyin

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

Rangers International of Enugu playmaker, Ibra him O lawoyin, in this interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA, describes Abia Warriors’ defender, Austin Obaroakpo, as his biggest and toughest opponent. Excerpts… Last season was a good one for you and your team. By extension, will you say you are under any pressure to replicate that form in the […]
Sports

Europa League: Sevilla beat Inter in thrilling final

Posted on Author Reporter

  Europa League kings Sevilla won the tournament for a record sixth time thanks to victory over Inter Milan in a thrilling final in Cologne. The drama started when Sevilla defender Diego Carlos fouled Romelu Lukaku for an Inter penalty – and ended when Lukaku deflected Carlos’ bicycle kick into his own net. It means […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica