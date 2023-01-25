Sports

Serie A giants unveil Super Eagles vice-captain

Posted on

Less than 24 hours after he announced his split from English Championship side, Watford, Super Eagles vice-captain, William Troost-Ekong has been confirmed as a new signing for Serie A side US Salernitana. Troost-Ekong joined the club on an initial loan deal for the remainder of the season but Salernitana have the option to make the move permanent if the conditions in the summer satisfy all the parties involved With the transfer, Troost-Ekong ends his emotional five-year association with the Pozzo family which kicked off when he joined Udinese from Turkish outfit Bursaspor in 2018.

After two years in the Italian Serie A, Troost-Ekong moved to Watford a club also owned by the Pozzo dynasty. The Nigerian center-back made 32 appearances in the Championship in his first season and was key to helping the Hornets make a stunning return to the English Premier League. Troost-Ekong’s top-flight experience had more tough times than happy days and the former Gent star only featured in 17 games as Watford were instantly demoted to the lower league. He has played in 15 matches and scored one goal this season before deciding to part ways with the Golden Boys.

The 29-year-old’s next stop is Salernitana, a team that currently boasts the worst defence in Serie A having conceded 37 goals in 19 games. The club’s woes were worsened last week when an Ademola Lookman-inspired Atalanta handed the strugglers an 8-2 thrashing at the Gewiss Stadium. And on Saturday, Victor Osimhen scored the second goal as Napoli ran out 2-0 winners of Salernitana.

 

