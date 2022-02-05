Sports

Serie A: Giroud inspires Milan to comeback win over Inter

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Olivier Giroud scored twice in the space of three minutes to earn AC Milan a 2-1 comeback win over Serie A leaders Inter Milan on Saturday, sending the Rossoneri one point off top as the champions’ 14-match unbeaten league run came to an end.

Ivan Perisic put Inter in front at a raucous San Siro late in the first half, breaking Milan’s resistance after their goalkeeper Mike Maignan pulled off two superb saves.

But Giroud, starting in the place of Milan’s injured top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, nudged in an equaliser in the 75th minute before finding the bottom corner three minutes later to turn the game on its head.

It was only the second defeat of the season for Simone Inzaghi’s side, but they remain top on 53 points, one ahead of their city rivals with a game in hand.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: Organisers to accredit only 25 journalists

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In line with Covid-19 protocols and working with the Lagos State Safety Commission and relevant agencies, organisers have announced that only 25 journalists will be allowed to cover the 2021 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon race and Press Conference. Olukayode Thomas, Head Communications and Media for the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon. […]
Sports

Norway’s football clubs to decide on World Cup boycott

Posted on Author Reporter

  Norway’s football community will on Sunday decide whether to boycott next year’s World Cup in Qatar. Under pressure from grassroots activists the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) is holding an extraordinary congress to decide whether to pass up football’s showpiece event. “Both sides have been active. I am very uncertain about the result,” the federation’s […]
Sports

Comoros proud to make debut appearance

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Comoros may have lost their Africa Cup of Nations opener, but the occasion is one which will always be savoured in the tiny islands in the Indian Ocean. Oneof twodebutantsatthetournament in Cameroon, the Coelacanths lost 1-0 to Gabon in their first Group C match in Yaounde on Monday. “It was a really proud moment. Exciting, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica