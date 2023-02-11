Sports

Serie A: Giroud strike ends Milan’s winless run

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

AC Milan ended their seven-game winless run in all competitions after a second-half header by Olivier Giroud earned a 1-0 home win over courageous Torino in Serie A on Friday.

Milan, who last won a game over a month ago when the league resumed following the World Cup break, moved provisionally up to third from sixth in the standings on 41 points from 22 games.

“I expected a difficult game, it makes you play little and doesn’t let you build cleanly,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli told DAZN.

“We worked a lot inside the match, the goal then unblocked us from a mental point of view and then we were a better team compared to the beginning of the match.

“It’s a small step forward that was needed. We have to look ahead, the season is still long. To make the Champions League again next year is a good result, we have to give continuity in the next matches.”

Milan, who host Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday, were under pressure for most of the first half, with Torino quickly gaining confidence in search of an early advantage.

The visitors had a chance in the 18th minute when striker Antonio Sanabria’s low shot from the edge of the box went just wide.

Torino had another opportunity three minutes later but goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu kept out Sanabria’s effort before the referee blew for a foul in the build-up.

IBRAHIMOVIC WATCHES

Milan flew out of the traps after the break, though, with Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic watching from the bench after recovering from a long-term ACL injury.

The hosts had their best chance in the 54th minute when forward Rafael Leao connected inside the box but goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic saved his first-time shot.

However, Pioli’s men broke the deadlock just after the hour when Giroud nodded home a cross from defender Theo Hernandez.

Clearly fired up, Milan went looking for another goal and Hernandez had a chance to double their lead on the counter-attack in the 76th but dragged his shot wide.

“With this victory we move forward,” Hernandez said. “When you lose so many games it’s only a mental problem; we are a strong team, all united and the fans are with us.”

It had been more than three months since Milan kept a clean sheet in Serie A – a 0-0 draw on November 8 at Cremonese.

Torino, who beat Udinese 1-0 last time out, remain seventh on 30 points – eight points away from the European spots.

They next host bottom side Cremonese on February 20 after Milan travel to Monza on February 18.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Work resumes after minor incident at Asaba stadium indoor hall

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Delta State Government, yesterday, said no life was lost in the accident which occurred at the construction site of the indoor sports complex at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba. State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who is also the Chairman Media Committee of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for Delta 2022 National Sports Festival, […]
Sports

La Liga: Bale scores as Real need Vinicius to earn draw

Posted on Author Reporter

  Gareth Bale scored his first Liga goal since 2019 but took two late goals from his replacement, Vinicius, to earn Real Madrid a 3-3 draw at Levante on Sunday. That result allowed champions Atletico Madrid, who beat Elche 1-0 earlier in the evening, to take top spot in La Liga. In the late game […]
Sports

World Athletics, CAA, AFN agree on Kebbi elections

Posted on Author Reporter

The Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN) under the leadership of Engr Ibrahim Shehu Gusau has announced  that any election planned for Abuja will be null and voided in line with the agreement between the World Athletics, Confederation of African Athletics and the AFN. According to the AFN President, Engr Gusau, the claim that World Athletics […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica