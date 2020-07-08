Sports

Serie A: Ibra’s goal sparks Milan comeback to beat Juve

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*As Lazio’s Patric sees red for biting

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s penalty sparked a remarkable AC Milan comeback victory against title-chasing Juventus at the San Siro.
After an uneventful first half, Milan scored four unanswered second-half goals having gone 2-0 down to Juve strikes from Adrien Rabiot and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ibrahimovic’s 62nd-minute penalty offered hope, before Franck Kessie and Rafael Leao completed a five-minute turnaround, reports the BBC.
Ante Rebic added a fourth to secure a memorable victory with 10 minutes remaining.
Defeat sees Maurizio Sarri’s side miss the chance to move 10 points clear of second-placed Lazio, who lost 2-1 to relegation-threatened Lecce earlier on Tuesday.
It took Maurizio Sarri’s visitors until first-half injury time to register their first shot on target, but Rabiot’s spectacular finish from the edge of the box – after running with the ball from his own half – sparked the contest into life.
Ronaldo, who became the first player to reach 25 Serie A goals in a season for the club since 1961 on Saturday, met Juan Cuadrado’s pass to score for a fifth successive game and leave Juve in control.
However, Ibrahimovic’s spot-kick, which was awarded after Leonardo Bonucci was penalised for handball, flipped the momentum.
Milan were soon level after Kessie wriggled through the Juventus defence unchallenged, while Leao beat Gianluigi Donnarumma at his near post from a tight angle.
A fired-up Milan continued to attack Sarri’s shell-shocked side and were rewarded as Rebic swept home to seal three points which send a resurgent Milan up to fifth.
And Lazio’s Patric was sent off for biting late on in a loss at Lecce that dealt a massive blow to their title hopes.
Defender Patric was shown a straight red card for biting Lecce’s Giulio Donati on the arm in injury time.
Felipe Caicedo had scored a fifth-minute opener for the visitors but Khouma Babacar headed in Filippo Falco’s cross to level on 30 minutes.
Struggling Lecce completed the turnaround after half-time, as defender Fabio Lucioni headed in from a corner.
Simone Inzaghi’s Lazio remain seven points behind leaders Juventus, who themselves lost 4-2 against AC Milan.
A disappointing evening for Lazio was further soured by Patric’s indefensible bite on Donati, identified clearly by a video assistant referee review.
As the Lecce defender organised his team-mates to defend a set-piece with outstretched arms, Patric lent in from behind and bit Donati just above the elbow,
The hosts had responded well to their early set-back, having also seen Marco Mancuso’s third-minute goal disallowed by VAR due to a handball in the build-up.
Mancuso then blazed a penalty over the bar at the end of a lively first half, after the ball had struck Patric on the arm.
Serie A’s leading goalscorer Ciro Immobile was denied at close range by Lecce goalkeeper Gabriel as Lazio suffered a third defeat in five games since the league restarted.
RESULTS
Milan 4 – 2 Juventus
Lecce 2 – 1 Lazio

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

La Liga: Messi scores 700th goal as Barca held 2-2 by Atlético

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lionel Messi scored his 700th career goal for club and country before Atletico Madrid came back to draw 2-2 in the Spanish league on Tuesday and deal Barcelona’s title hopes a major blow. Barcelona’s third draw in four rounds left it in second place, one point behind leader Real Madrid. Madrid hosts Getafe on […]
Sports

CAF postpones 2020 CHAN, 2021 AFCON, cancels 2020 AWCON

Posted on Author Reporter

  The 2020 African Nations Championship and the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations have both been postponed by a year CAF has announced. The measures are among a raft of decisions affecting CAF competitions taken at a meeting of the Executive Committee of Africa’s football governing body on Tuesday. CAF also announced the cancellation of […]
Sports

FA Cup: Ceballos’ late goal sends Arsenal into semis

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arsenal remain in the hunt for silverware to brighten their underwhelming season after Dani Ceballos’ 91st-minute winner took them through to the FA Cup semi-finals at Sheffield United’s expense. The on-loan midfielder slotted home a low, angled drive to win the tie in dramatic fashion, after David McGoldrick’s hooked finish just a few minutes […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: