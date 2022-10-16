Sports

Serie A: In-form Lookman fires Atalanta to Sassuolo win, Vlahovic gives Juve reprieve

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Serie A: In-form Lookman fires Atalanta to Sassuolo win, Vlahovic gives Juve reprieve

 

 

Ademola Lookman helped Atalanta take temporary lead of Serie A with the decisive goal in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Sassuolo, while Dusan Vlahovic fired crisis-club Juventus to a 1-0 success over Torino.

Nigeria forward Lookman continued his positive start to life in Italy seconds after halftime in Bergamo with his third goal in as many games which gave fans celebrating Atalanta’s 115th birthday more reason to party.

His strike at the Gewiss Stadium moved Atalanta a point ahead of Napoli, who can reclaim the summit with a home win over Bologna on Sunday evening.

Lookman, 24, clipped a neat finish into the top corner after collecting Brandon Soppy’s pass to net for the fourth time this term and maintain an unbeaten start to the season for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

“It was Atalanta’s birthday today so it was an important day for us and for us to get the three points, we’re very happy with that,” Lookman told DAZN.

“I’m glad to be getting these opportunities and hopefully I can keep on putting them in the back of the net.”

Atalanta claimed the three points also thanks to Mario Pasalic, who levelled in the final minute of the first half with a well-taken first goal of the season, shortly after Giorgos Kyriakopoulos had opened the scoring for Sassuolo with an unstoppable volley.

Alessio Dionisi’s Sassuolo, who sit ninth, gave a good account of themselves and were unlucky to not equalise just after the hour mark.

Substitute Domenico Berardi almost marked his first appearance since late August with a stunning goal in the 63rd minute when he let rip with a powerful inswinging effort which smashed out off the underside of the bar.

However the Italy forward succumbed to a thigh injury again with 11 minutes remaining, leaving the field with his shirt covering his face after completing less than a quarter of the match, and the hosts had no problems seeing out their seventh win of the campaign.

‘VLAHOVIC SAVES JUVE’

Juve went into Saturday’s Turin derby reeling from Champions League humiliation at the hands of Maccabi Haifa, but Vlahovic gave his boss Massimiliano Allegri some breathing room despite another poor team display against a Torino side who had no available strikers.

Serbia forward Vlahovic pushed in the winner with 15 minutes remaining to give Juve their first away win this season and allow his teammates to leave in better spirits a training camp imposed by the club following an awful start to the season.

“Difficult times help you to grow, you learn more from these periods than from when everything goes well,” Vlahovic told DAZN.

“Whether I play well or not, I make sure that I give everything, every time.”

Vlahovic’s strike was his seventh of the season in all competitions for Juve who are seventh, eight points behind Atalanta.

“Today the boys showed that they are a team. They played well and I’m happy for them… It wasn’t easy,” Allegri said.

“It’s a shame we’ve had such a hard time recently but sometimes things happen about which you can’t do very much, then you get stuck in situations that you need to break out from. Today was the first baby step towards that.”

Torino sit 11th on 11 points after collecting just one point from their last five fixtures, in which they have scored twice.

They would have leapfrogged Juve with a win but instead are level with Empoli, who earlier ended Monza’s three-match winning run with a 1-0 win which came thanks to Nicolas Haas.

It was the first loss for Monza coach Raffaele Palladino, who had won his first three matches as Monza coach after replacing Giovanni Stroppa last month.

Monza, who were repeatedly denied by Empoli’s impressive goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, stay five points above the relegation zone in their first ever season in Serie A.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Rivers Utd clears outstanding liabilities owed former player

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The management of Rivers United Football Club has cleared all outstanding liabilities owed its former player, Samuel Akurugu, which the indebtedness prompted a three-window transfer ban by the world football governing body, FIFA. Rivers Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye, who disclosed this when he received the chairman of Ikwerre local government area of the state, […]
Sports

IFFHS names Enyeama best African goalkeeper of decade

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Erstwhile Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama is the only Nigerian in the African team of the decade compiled by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS). IFFHS picked the team based on performance of players between 2011 to 2020. Enyeama being the only Nigerian on the list is also regarded as the best […]
Sports

FA Cup: Kane praises Conte as Spurs progress

Posted on Author Reporter

  Harry Kane praised the way Antonio Conte has changed Tottenham’s mindset after Spurs beat Brighton to reach the FA Cup fifth round. Saturday’s win over the Seagulls – in which Kane scored twice – was the home side’s 10th in 17 games since Conte took charge on November 2, reports the BBC. The Italian […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica