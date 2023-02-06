Sports

Serie A: Inter beat Milan in derby clash

Inter Milan beat rivals AC Milan 1-0 at a sold-out San Siro on Sunday, condemning Stefano Pioli’s side to their third consecutive loss in Serie A.

Striker Lautaro Martinez gave Inter the lead in the 34th minute when he nodded in a corner from close range.

Inter dominated the first half with 76 per cent of possession and prevented Milan from any attempt on goal, but they lost some of their intensity after halftime.

Milan responded with their first shot just before the hour mark but a mid-range header by striker Olivier Giroud went over the crossbar.

They followed up with close chances by substitute Brahim Diaz and another opportunity by Giroud.

Inter then had the ball inside the net twice but striker Romelu Lukaku was denied a goal for a foul, while Lautaro’s strike was ruled out for offside.

Inter remain second in the standings on 43 points, 13 behind runaway leaders Napoli. Milan dropped to sixth, on 38 points.

