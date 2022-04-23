Sports

Serie A: Inter go top with Roma victory

Defending champions Inter Milan moved to the top of Serie A after beating Roma for a fourth straight league win.

Full-back Denzel Dumfries fired Inter in front and a fine solo effort from midfielder Marcelo Brozovic doubled the hosts’ lead just before the break, reports the BBC.

Lautaro Martinez headed home from a corner to seal victory before Henrikh Mkhitaryan claimed a late consolation.

Inter lead AC Milan by a point, with both having five games left, before Milan play on Sunday away to Lazio.

Inter beat their city rivals 3-0 in midweek to reach the Coppa Italia final, where they will play Juventus on May 11.

Saturday’s defeat brought Roma’s 12-match unbeaten run to an end and keeps them five points behind fourth-placed Juventus in the race for Champions League qualification.

Juve also have a game in hand, away to Sassuolo on Monday.

Roma coach Jose Mourinho led Inter to the treble in 2010 and saw defender Gianluca Mancini head narrowly wide for the visitors before Hakan Calhanoglu played Dumfries through for the opener.

Brozovic then slammed into the top corner after skipping past several defenders inside the Roma box while Martinez rose unmarked to head in his 20th goal of the season in all competitions.

Mkhitaryan fired in from Eldor Shomurodov’s cutback late on but Roma remain in fifth place, two points above their own city rivals Lazio.

RESULT
Inter 3 – 1 Roma

 

