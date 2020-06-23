Serie A: Inter secure nervy win over Sampdoria

Former Nigerian international Victor Moses made a second-half appearance for Inter Milan as they restart their league campaign on a winning note on Sunday.

Italian Serie A returned this week after being suspended for over 110 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Inter Milan’s coach Antonio Conte started his compatriot Antonio Candreva in the wing-back role but was replaced by the former Super Eagles winger at the later stage of the game.

Former Manchester United striker Lukaku struck from 10 yards to give Inter the lead with his 18th league goal of the season at the Giuseppe Meazza.

Lukaku’s strike partner Lautaro Martinez made it 2-0 three minutes after the half-hour after connecting perfectly with Lukaku’s cross.

Sampdoria pulled one back through Morten Thorsby from close range, but Moses and his teammates held for a nervy win.

The win means Inter are third with 57 points, six behind leaders Juventus.

Like this: Like Loading...