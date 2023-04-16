Sports

Serie A: Inter slump to Monza loss

Inter Milan fell to a shock 1-0 defeat to promoted side Monza in Serie A on Saturday as Simone Inzaghi’s men slumped to a fourth loss in their last five league outings.

Monza took a surprise lead in the 78th minute through defender Luca Caldirola who met the corner and nodded home from close range as the ball bounced off the ground into the top left corner.

Inter, who are on course for a first Champions League last-four appearance since 2010 following their 2-0 win at Benfica in their quarterfinal first leg on Tuesday, needed three points to return into the top four.

They now remain fifth on 51 points from 30 games, two points behind fourth-placed AC Milan who were held to a 1-1 draw by Bologna earlier on Saturday.

Milan boss Stefano Pioli made a number of changes ahead of the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Napoli, but may have regretted his decision when Nicola Sansone put Bologna ahead in the first minute.

Midfielder Tommaso Pobega equalised five minutes before half-time and a point keeps Milan in fourth.

Monza moved one place up to 12th on 38 points.

*Courtesy: Reuters

