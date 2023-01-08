Sports

Serie A: Inter title hopes hit as Monza snatch late draw

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Fourth-placed Inter Milan’s Serie A title hopes took a hit after Luca Caldirola’s last-gasp equaliser earned lowly Monza a 2-2 draw at the Stadio Brianteo on Saturday.

Inter went ahead through Matteo Darmian after 10 minutes when he met Alessandro Bastoni’s cross by getting ahead of his marker and tapping the ball in from close-range.

Monza replied a minute later when Patrick Ciurria was found inside the box by Matteo Pessina and had just got enough time and space to curl the ball into the lower left corner.

Lautaro Martinez then put Inter ahead again in the 22nd minute when he stole possession from Pablo Mari inside the area and fired the ball into the far corner.

But Caldirola spoiled the party for Inter three minutes into stoppage time when he headed the equaliser from inside the box.

Inter have 34 points from 17 games, seven adrift of leaders Napoli, who next visit Sampdoria, and two points behind third-placed AC Milan before they host AS Roma also on Sunday.

Juventus are second on 37 points after beating Udinese 1-0 in Turin earlier on Saturday.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Arteta apologises for Arsenal’s ‘unacceptable’ performance at Palace

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta apologised for his team’s “unacceptable” performance in Monday’s 3-0 Premier League defeat at Crystal Palace. Arsenal’s hopes of securing a top-four finish suffered a blow after they slipped to fifth, a spot below Tottenham Hotspur, who have played a game more. “We weren’t at the races today, especially in the […]
Sports

Man Utd agree £73m fee with Dortmund for England winger Sancho

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United have agreed a fee in principle of 85m euros (£73m) with Borussia Dortmund for England winger Jadon Sancho. The 21-year-old, who is yet to have a medical or agree personal terms, is expected to sign a five-year deal with the option of a sixth. The transfer fee, payable over five equal instalments, […]
Sports

Shock appointments for Golden Eaglets, Flying Eagles

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

SCORENigeria can exclusively report that there will be several shock postings when the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) finally announce new coaches for the various national teams.   A top official informed SCORENigeria these appointments will most likely be made this week after so many months of speculations.   It was also gathered that a lot […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica