Sports

Serie A: Juve awarded 3-0 win as Napoli docked point

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Napoli have been given a 3-0 defeat and deducted one point for failing to turn up for their Serie A clash at Juventus earlier this month, the league announced on Wednesday.
The Serie A disciplinary commission ruled that there was no “force majeure” preventing Napoli from travelling despite two positive coronavirus tests.
Gennaro Gattuso’s side remained in isolation on the instructions of health authorities in the Campania region after Eljif Elmas and Piotr Zielinski tested positive, and they did not travel to Turin on October 4.
Serie A ruled “the complaint lodged by Napoli regarding the legality of the match is to be considered inadmissible”.
Italy’s top flight is applying UEFA rules that say a match can take place as long as a side have 13 healthy players, including a goalkeeper.
The only possible exemption would be a club which has an active outbreak of Covid-19 with more than 10 new positive cases in a week.
In that case the club can request a postponement, but only once in the season, which was the case of Genoa’s game against Torino the same weekend.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Scottish govt postpones Celtic, Aberdeen matches after coronavirus rule breaches

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Scottish government has postponed Celtic and Aberdeen’s next two Premiership games in response to high-profile breaches of coronavirus quarantine rules. The move comes after Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon accused players of being “incapable of living up to their responsibilities”, after Celtic’s Boli Bolingoli broke coronavirus quarantine rules before playing in their 1-1 draw with […]
Sports

Down to the wire as curtains fall on COVID-19 ravaged Premier League

Posted on Author Tunde Sulaiman

The curtains today fall on a Premier League that will go down in history for being overshadowed not by events on the field of play but rather by an unseen enemy off it.   Until March 13, the 2019/20 season was on course to conclude on its scheduled day of May 17, until the coronavirus […]
Sports

NBA names Victor Williams CEO of NBA Africa

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The National Basketball Association (NBA) (www.NBA.com) on Monday named Victor Williams CEO of NBA Africa, effective Aug. 17, 2020, it was announced by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.   Williams, an accomplished investment banking executive with extensive experience growing businesses across the U.S. and Africa, will be based in the league’s Johannesburg office and report to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: