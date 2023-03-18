Sports

Serie A: Late Hojlund goal earns Atalanta win over Empoli

A late goal by striker Rasmus Hojlund earned Atalanta a 2-1 win over Empoli in Serie A on Friday, ending their four-match winless streak.

Empoli took the lead just before halftime after defender Tyronne Ebuehi bundled the ball in from close range past diving Atalanta keeper Juan Musso.

Midfielder Marten de Roon equalised for Atalanta in the 58th minute when he headed in a cross from Matteo Ruggeri.

Atalanta dominated the game but lacked precision in front of goal, with defender Ruggeri squandering a chance to put them in front when he headed just wide of the far post.

But substitute Hojlund sealed the win for the home side in the 86th minute, netting into the top right corner seven minutes after coming on.

Atalanta are sixth in the standings on 45 points, two behind fifth-placed AS Roma and three behind AC Milan in fourth. Roma and Milan both have a game in hand.

Empoli, who have not won since January, remain 14th on 28 points.

Also on Friday, Sassuolo beat lowly Spezia 1-0 thanks to Domenico Berardi’s second-half penalty.

Sassuolo moved up to 10th on 36 points, while 17th-placed Spezia remain five points above the relegation zone.

*Courtesy: Reuters

