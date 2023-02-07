Sports

Serie A: Lazio miss chance for third place after draw at Verona

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Lazio missed the chance to go third in the Serie A standings after being held to a 1-1 draw at Hellas Verona on Monday.

Maurizio Sarri’s side took the lead on the stroke of halftime when striker Pedro found enough space in the penalty area to turn and fire the ball into the top corner.

However, the hosts equalised six minutes into the second half when Cyril Ngonge headed in from a set piece.

Darko Lazovic could have completed the comeback for Verona two minutes later, but his shot from range bounced off the post.

Both teams had chances to snatch victory but in the end the points were shared at Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium.

Lazio are fourth in the league on 39 points, one behind city rivals AS Roma in third. Verona are 18th.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

French Cup: Mbappe scores five in Cup rout of amateur minnows

Posted on Author Reporter

      Kylian Mbappe became the first Paris Saint-Germain player to score five times in one match as the Ligue 1 giants crushed sixth-tier amateur minnows Pays de Cassel 7-0 in the French Cup on Monday. Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick in France’s defeat by Argentina in the World Cup final just over a […]
Sports

NFF sets up special COVID-19 task force

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has empanneled a special COVID-19 task force charged with working with the various League bodies to monitor compliance with the COVID-19 protocols by all football clubs at all levels of the leagues, among other responsibilities. Chairman of the NFF Security Committee and Member of the Organising Committee for […]
Sports

Ikpea re-elected Supporters’ Club chairman

Posted on Author Our Reporters

National Chairman of Nigeria Football Supporters Club Rev. Samuel Ikpea was on Tuesday reelected to lead the club for the next four years. Ikpea who ran unopposed got 99% of the votes to be declared winner of the election held at the National Secretariat of the club in Ojuelegba, Surulere, Lagos. Also elected are: Comrade […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica