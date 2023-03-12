Sports

Serie A: Lazio miss chance to go second in Bologna stalemate

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lazio were held to a 0-0 draw at Bologna on Saturday as they missed the chance to move back up to second place in Serie A.

Maurizio Sarri’s side are third with 49 points, one behind Inter Milan and two clear of AS Roma and AC Milan.

Pedro went close to giving Lazio the lead after 15 minutes when he received a pass inside the box, but slipped and sent his effort wide.

Lewis Ferguson could have put Bologna ahead after 29 minutes but hit the woodwork with a header from close range.

Bologna keeper Lukasz Skorupski had to come to his side’s rescue 10 minutes before the break, denying both Luis Alberto and Felipe Anderson in a double opportunity for Lazio.

The hosts went close again two minutes into the second half when Giorgos Kyriakopoulos sent his effort from the edge of the box inches wide of the post.

Bologna are in seventh place with 36 points.

*Courtesy: Reuters

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

F’Eagles to play Zambia’s U20 team in two friendlies in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Seven-time African champions, Flying Eagles of Nigeria will take on their Zambian counterparts in two friendly games in the Nigerian capital city as part of preparations for this year’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations. The tour has been consummated following a request letter from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on January 13, and which met […]
Sports

Tennis train moves to Lagos

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

2021 Central Bank of Nigeria CBN tennis winners Oyinlomo Quadri, Joseph Imeh and quarterfinalists are to represent the country at this month Billie Jean and Davis Cups respectively courtesy of their performance at the just concluded apex bank tournament. The duo is to be joined by all quarterfinalists in the male and female categories of […]
Sports

Sports ministry, Kaduna sign MoU on Custody of Ahmadu Bello Stadium

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Honourable Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Chief Sunday Dare, visited the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, in Kaduna for the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the official transfer of custody of the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna to the State Government on Friday, the January 27, 2023. About a week ago, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica