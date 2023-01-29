Sports

Serie A: Martinez strikes twice as Inter beat Cremonese

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez grabbed a double as his side fought back to earn a 2-1 win at Cremonese in Serie A on Saturday.
David Okereke put the hosts ahead after 11 minutes with a well-placed shot from the edge of the box that hit the underside of the bar and bounced in.
Inter equalised 10 minutes later when Martinez was in the right place inside the box to finish on the rebound after Cremonese keeper Marco Carnesecchi had parried Edin Dzeko’s volley.
Martinez put the visitors ahead in the 65th minute with his 11th goal in Serie A this season when Dzeko played him in and his shot from inside the box took a deflection before looping past the keeper.
Inter, second on 40 points, are now 10 points behind league leaders Napoli having played one game more. Cremonese are bottom with eight points, still without a league win this season after 20 games.
*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

F’Eagles up against Ghana’s Black Satellites as WAFU B tourney begins

Posted on Author Reporter

    For Nigeria, the race to next year’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations begins on Sunday when seven-time African champions Nigeria go up against arch rivals Ghana in a potentially-intense opener to Group B at the WAFU B U20 Championship in Niamey. Both West African giants will flex muscles at the Stade General Seyni […]
Sports

Oba Cup organisers conclude plans for maiden edition

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Arrangements have been concluded by Adebayo Olagunju Foundation to organise an end of the year football competition for the youths of Ada town in Boripe Local Government Area and it’s environs in Osun State.   The competition is tagged Oba’s Cup and it will be an annual events and it will also involve three local […]
Sports

Brazilian Allan leaves Everton to join Al Wahda

Posted on Author Reporter

  Brazil’s Allan has joined Al Wahda from Everton, the UAE Pro League club announced on Sunday. The 31-year-old midfielder leaves Frank Lampard’s Everton after arriving at Goodison Park in 2020. He played 57 games in all competitions, but has not featured this season. Allan has 10 caps for Brazil and won the Copa America […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica