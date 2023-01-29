Serie A: Martinez strikes twice as Inter beat Cremonese

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez grabbed a double as his side fought back to earn a 2-1 win at Cremonese in Serie A on Saturday.

David Okereke put the hosts ahead after 11 minutes with a well-placed shot from the edge of the box that hit the underside of the bar and bounced in.

Inter equalised 10 minutes later when Martinez was in the right place inside the box to finish on the rebound after Cremonese keeper Marco Carnesecchi had parried Edin Dzeko’s volley.

Martinez put the visitors ahead in the 65th minute with his 11th goal in Serie A this season when Dzeko played him in and his shot from inside the box took a deflection before looping past the keeper.

Inter, second on 40 points, are now 10 points behind league leaders Napoli having played one game more. Cremonese are bottom with eight points, still without a league win this season after 20 games.

*Courtesy: Reuters

