Sports

Serie A: Milan frustrated in goalless stalemate with Cremonese

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Second-placed AC Milan were held to a 0-0 draw at Cremonese in Serie A on Tuesday as Stefano Pioli’s men wasted several clear-cut chances to score.

Both teams sat back in the opening stages before Milan gradually started dominating possession. However, neither team found the net in the first half despite several chances for the visitors.

“I think our first half was decent, the second was not up to our standards so that we could’ve done much more,” Milan manager Stefano Pioli told DAZN.

“We were unable to create enough attacking situations, Cremonese focused entirely on defending and closed down all the spaces, but we still could’ve done far better.”

Milan midfielder Brahim Diaz tried to slide in a cross from Junior Messias after 23 minutes, but the ball sailed over the bar.

Milan had another chance two minutes later, but winger Ante Rebic miscalculated his attempt to head the ball and it bounced wide.

A minute later, Rebic played through Divock Origi but Cremonese goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi managed to save the Belgian striker’s effort with his legs.

Milan continued the pressure in the second half, with Origi being denied a goal in the 56th minute after he was ruled offside by VAR.

Rebic came close again to giving Milan the lead with a header after 68 minutes, but Carnesecchi managed to tip the ball away.

Cremonese could have snatched victory four minutes into stoppage time when home striker Cristian Buonaiuto got the ball inside the box, but his shot under pressure went straight into the arms of goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu.

Milan are second in the standings with 30 points from 14 games, eight adrift of leaders Napoli.

“It’s a lot, we certainly don’t like this situation, but we have an opportunity to win on Sunday and then there’s a long campaign ahead of us. Naturally, we didn’t want to be this far off at this stage. We congratulate Napoli on their record, but we could’ve done more,” Pioli said.

Cremonese are 18th on seven points.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Ex-Nigerian footballer survives rocket hit in Israel

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Nigeria U-23 striker Ibezito Ogbonna says he is lucky to be alive after his apartment in the Israeli city of Ashdod was hit by a rocket fired from Gaza last week. The 38-year-old, who won the Israeli Cup with Hapoel Tel Aviv in 2006 and 2007, was at home with his wife and two […]
Sports

S’Eagles star, Semi Ajayi: I don’t think of female admirers but my football

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

West Bromwich Albion and Super Eagles defender, Semilore Ajayi, featured in two games for Nigeria at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon replacing Kenneth Omeruo in the first game against Egypt while playing the whole duration in the game against Guinea Bissau. Speaking with CHARLES OGUNDIYA, the former Arsenal star said he learnt […]
Sports

Serie A: Dybala double against Monza fires Roma top as Inter stroll past Cremonese

Posted on Author Reporter

  Paulo Dybala shot Roma top of Serie A on Tuesday with a brace which sank Monza 3-0 while Inter Milan are one point behind Jose Mourinho’s side after their 3-1 home win over Cremonese. Argentina forward Dybala brought up his goal century in the Italian top flight after netting twice in the first 32 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica