Serie A: Milan have the quality to keep up title chase – Pioli

AC Milan need to focus on taking their chances to avoid a repeat of their midweek slip-up and return to winning ways in Serie A against Fiorentina on Sunday, coach Stefano Pioli said.

Milan dropped to third in the standings after being held to a goalless draw at Cremonese on Tuesday, having wasted several clear-cut chances to score and, after Napoli’s win over Udinese on Saturday, the gap to the top is now 11 points.

“Winning would mean not capitulating in the face of a league table that we currently don’t like. We have the quality and desire to take opportunities that would see us get back in the (title) race,” Pioli told a news conference on Saturday.

“It’s a very unusual schedule and there are still 24 games left, with many points still up for grabs. 2022 has been a very positive year for us, but we mustn’t stop now,” he added.

Fiorentina, 10th in the standings, will be the last team defending champions Milan will face before the World Cup break.

“We know about Fiorentina, but it would be wrong to (only) focus on our opponents.

Instead, our thoughts need to be on our game knowing that we can determine our own performance. Usually, when we do this, we manage to pick up a positive result,” Pioli said.

Three points on Sunday could see Milan move back up to second and gain a promising position in the title race, given their rivals — Lazio in second and Juventus in fourth — face each other on Sunday.

“Compared to last season and the first 14 games, we’ve done better at home than on the road. We’ve scored fewer goals and conceded more,” Pioli said.

“We’re going to work on these situations during the break as we look to raise our level in all competitions.”

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

