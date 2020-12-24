Sports

Serie A: Milan score late winner to stay top

Theo Hernandez’s 93rd-minute winner gave AC Milan a dramatic victory over Lazio to keep them top of Serie A.
Ante Rebic’s header put Milan ahead, before Hakan Calhanoglu’s penalty doubled their lead after 17 minutes, reports the BBC.
Luis Alberto pulled one back for Lazio in the second half with a header from a rebound after Gianluigi Donnarumma had blocked Ciro Immobile’s penalty.
Immobile’s volley made it 2-2 but Hernandez headed in from Calhanoglu’s corner to win it late on for Milan.
The victory leaves them one point ahead of city rivals Inter Milan, who would have gone top if Milan had dropped points.
Inter won 2-1 away at Verona thanks to second-half goals from Lautaro Martinez and a Milan Skriniar header with Verona’s goal coming from Ivan Ilic.
Juventus have won Serie A in each of the past nine seasons but are in sixth and 10 points behind Milan after losing 3-0 at home to Fiorentina on Tuesday.
Milan, who were without injured top goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, are aiming to become Italian champions for the first time since 2010-11, when they ended Inter’s run of five successive titles.

