Sports

Serie A: Mourinho returns to Inter looking to derail title bid

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho returns to the scene of his greatest achievement in management on Saturday as he looks to derail Inter Milan’s Serie A title charge.

Mourinho has won many trophies with Europe’s biggest clubs but he will forever be remembered by Inter Milan fans for steering their side to an unprecedented treble of the Serie A, Coppa Italia and Champions League crowns in 2010.

Roma played Inter in the Coppa Italia this season, with Mourinho mobbed by fans who have not forgotten what he did – something their bitter rivals AC Milan have never achieved.

Mourinho is starting to have an effect at Roma too, with the capital side unbeaten in 12 league games – the longest current such run in the division – ahead of their trip to the San Siro on Saturday.

Roma have a chance of sneaking into the top four, with Mourinho’s side fifth in the standings, five points behind Juventus in fourth.

Fittingly, Mourinho is still not happy.

“There are teams that play for the Scudetto, which we don’t but we still want to have the chance to try and win matches,” he said after last week’s draw at title-chasing Napoli, alleging big clubs get the benefit of the doubt from referees.

“On Saturday we want to have the chance to win at Inter, it seems that today we didn’t have the chance. Some of their (the officials’) decisions would have made me feel ashamed.”

Three league wins in a row have re-ignited Inter’s hopes of retaining the Scudetto, as they sit two points behind leaders Milan with a game in hand, meaning the title is back in their hands.

Milan face a tough challenge on Sunday as they travel to the capital to face a Lazio side who have lost only one of their last six league games.

Looking to put their midweek Coppa Italia exit at the hands of Inter behind them, Milan are unbeaten in 11 Serie A matches, and scored more than once in a league game for the first time since mid-February in last Friday’s 2-0 win over Genoa.

Juventus will meet Inter in the Coppa Italia final after they saw off Fiorentina on Wednesday and will aim to get back to winning ways in the league when they travel to Sassuolo on Monday.

Napoli, in third, go in search of a first win in three to keep pace with the Milan clubs when they travel to Empoli on Sunday.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Reigning champions Algeria held by Sierra Leone in AFCON opener

Posted on Author Reporter

  Algeria began their defence of the Africa Cup of Nations title with an underwhelming 0-0 draw against Sierra Leone in Douala on Tuesday, as Riyad Mahrez’s side struggled to break down one of the tournament’s rank outsiders. Qatar-based winger Yacine Brahimi missed the holders’ best chance early in the second half, when he found […]
Sports

US judge will hear arguments over Ronaldo hush money allegations  

Posted on Author Reporter

Cristiano Ronaldo’s legal fight against a woman who accuses the Juventus star of raping her in his suite at a Las Vegas resort more than 10 years ago is heading toward a trial before a federal judge in Nevada. No date was immediately set, but US district judge Jennifer Dorsey said she will hear arguments […]
Sports

La Liga returns this weekend on StarTimes

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The last time neither of the two giants of Spanish football, Barcelona and Real Madrid, were not leading after the ninth matchday was in 2006, when Sevilla topped the table by one point from Barcelona, with Real fourth. Looking at the current La Liga table, Real Sociedad, Villarreal and Atlético Madrid occupy first, second and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica