Serie A: Napoli continue title cruise with Atalanta win

Napoli bounced back from last weekend’s loss to Lazio to continue their apparent cruise towards the Serie A title with victory over Atalanta.

Luciano Spalletti’s side were kept quiet in the first half by an Atalanta side who defended in numbers, reports the BBC.

But second-half goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Amir Rrahmani secured their 22nd league win of the season.

Napoli are now 18 points clear at the top of the table with 12 league games left. Atalanta sit in sixth.

Victor Osimhen, Serie A’s top scorer with 19 goals, twice came close to an opener after the break but saw a bicycle kick saved and a header fall inches wide of the far post.

He turned provider as Napoli found the breakthrough, snatching the ball off the visitors before threading through Kvaratskhelia, who weaved through the defence before rifling into the roof of the net.

Defender Rrahmani sealed the victory when he nodded home an Eljif Elmas corner to double Napoli’s advantage.

Atalanta are now winless in their last four games and have lost four of their last six.

