Sports

Serie A: Napoli humiliate Juve in top-of-the-table clash

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Leaders Napoli thrashed second-placed Juventus 5-1 in Serie A on Friday, increasing their advantage at top of the standings to 10 points.

Napoli went ahead in the 14th minute, after Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a close-range bicycle kick by winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia but failed to deny Victor Osimhen’s follow-up with a header.

Osimhen set up Kvaratskhelia for Napoli’s second, sending in a precise cross into an empty space for the Georgian to put a finishing touch and double their lead in the 39th minute.

Angel Di Maria put Juventus back in the match three minutes later when he made it 2-1 with a low shot into the left corner, leaving Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret helpless between the posts.

Defender Amir Rrahmani restored a two-goal lead for Napoli 10 minutes into the second half with a powerful first-touch finish following a corner.

Osimhen made it 4-1 in the 65th minute with his second header of the evening and substitute Eljif Elmas sealed the win for Napoli in the 72nd.

Napoli top the standings with 47 points from 18 games, 10 points ahead of both AC Milan and Juventus.

RESULT

Napoli 5 – 1 Juventus

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Tokyo 2020: Amusan, Brume Book Final Spots

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Team Nigeria’s hurdler, Oluwatobiloaba Amusan, finished in a time of 12.62 seconds to win the women’s semi-final 1 race to qualify for the final of the women’s 100m hurdles event Amusan also broke a 21-year old jinx to become the first Nigerian to make the final of the event since Glory Alozie did it at […]
Sports

Developing new Nigerian sports policy waste of resources, time –Olympian, Fatima Yusuf

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games silver medalist in the women 4x400m race, Fatima Yusuf-Olukoju, in a video interview by AthleticsAfrica and monitored by CHARLES OGUNDIYA has said there is a need to go back to the grassroots so as to develop budding talents that will excel for Nigeria in the future. Excerpts… We tend to forget […]
Sports

Tokyo Olympics will go ahead ‘with or without Covid’, says IOC VP

Posted on Author Reporter

*Games to begin July 23, 2021 The postponed Tokyo Olympic Games will go ahead next year “with or without Covid”, the vice-president of the International Olympic Committee says. John Coates confirmed to news agency AFP that the Olympics would start on July 23 next year, calling them the “Games that conquered Covid”. They were originally […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica