Sports

Serie A: Napoli miss opportunity to win title after Salernitana draw

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Napoli will have to wait for their first Serie A title in 33 years after they were held to a draw by Salernitana at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

They last won the league in 1990 with a Diego Maradona-inspired side adding to the club’s first title in 1987, reports the BBC.

Luciano Spalletti’s side were on course for the victory they needed when Mathias Olivera headed home a 62nd-minute corner.

But Boulaye Dia equalised with a left-footed drive six minutes from time.

It silenced an expectant crowd who made a cacophony of noise and set off blue smoke flares inside and outside the stadium, where thousands of fans lined the streets, when Napoli went ahead.

Despite the disappointment Spalletti’s side are almost certain to win the title, with just two points needed from their final six games.

It will mark a first league title success without talisman Maradona, with Napoli only having won five Italian Cups in 89 years without the Argentina forward at the club.

Their next chance to secure the title will come when they travel to Udinese on Thursday (19:45 BST), but they could also win it before then if results go their way.

Second-placed Lazio, who are 18 points behind, must beat Sassuolo on Wednesday (20:00 BST), while Juventus, who are 20 points behind in third with a game in hand, must win later on Sunday (19:45 BST) and on Wednesday.

Napoli were given the chance to wrap up the title with a record-breaking six games to go after Lazio were beaten 3-1 at Inter Milan earlier on Sunday.

Argentina forward Lautaro Martínez came off the bench to score twice and help Inter recover from a 1-0 deficit.

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Over 200 athletes set for ND Western/MoC athletics trials

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The stage is now set for the ND Western/MoC Trials scheduled to take place on Friday, March 4, at the University of Benin Sports Complex in Edo State, with over 200 athletes and secondary school students already registered for the event. In a virtual Media Parley held on Monday to herald the trials, MoC Founder/ […]
Sports

EPL: Liverpool’s title bid hit, United thrashed, Watford exit

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool’s Premier League title bid suffered a blow as Tottenham earned a 1-1 draw against the quadruple chasers, while Manchester United crashed to a “humiliating” 4-0 defeat at Brighton on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp’s side fell behind to Son Heung-min’s second-half goal at Anfield before Luis Diaz equalised in the closing stages. Son tapped in […]
Sports

EPL: Arsenal title bid rocked by Everton, dismal Liverpool crash again

Posted on Author Reporter

      Mikel Arteta urged Arsenal to dig deep after a shock 1-0 defeat at Everton dented the Premier League leaders’ title bid, while Liverpool’s troubled season hit a new low with a woeful 3-0 loss at Wolves on Saturday. Arteta’s side were beaten for just the second time in 20 league games this […]

Leave a Comment