Sports

Serie A: Osimhen keeps Napoli top, Milan squeeze past Verona

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Victor Osimhen made sure that Napoli kept hold of their Serie A lead on Sunday with the winning goal in a 3-2 victory over Bologna which took their all-competitions winning streak to 10 matches.

Nigeria striker Osimhen struck in the 69th minute to secure the win for unbeaten Napoli, who maintained their two-point lead on Atalanta at the top of the pile.

It was his first league goal since August after helping his team to secure qualification to the Champions League last 16 with a midweek strike in Naples against Ajax.

“It’s always important for me to get a goal in this stadium because the atmosphere is really amazing,” said Osimhen to DAZN.

“I’m happy to be able to help the team with this goal and the victory, and I believe we will continue to push with this momentum.”

However Sunday’s win was far from the swashbuckling display expected against Bologna, who sit 17th but come away from the Stadio Maradona with credit after a fine performance without star man Marko Arnautovic.

The hosts looked to be heading for a routine win once Hirving Lozano put them ahead three minutes after halftime.

They had gone into the break level thanks to Juan Jesus bundling in his first goal of the season in final minute of the half, just four minutes after Joshua Zirkzee had give Bologna a shock lead.

However Alex Meret allowed Musa Barrow to level for Bologna just two minutes after Lozano’s arrowed strike with a howler, letting the Gambian’s long-range shot slip through his fingers.

The home crowd squirmed but Osimhen, who replaced Giacomo Raspadori at halftime, forced his third league goal of the campaign under Lukasz Skorupski from the superb Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s pass to send the fans home drained but happy.

TONALI SAVES MILAN

AC Milan gave their title defence a boost with a 2-1 win at Verona which bumped them up to third, three points behind Napoli.

Sandro Tonali stroked in the champions’ winner with nine minutes remaining, his first goal of the season and one which saved Stefano Pioli’s injury-ravaged team from falling further off the pace.

“We’re happy that even on our off nights, we can still get the points,” said Tonali.

Verona were playing their first match under new coach Salvatore Bocchetti who was promoted from the youth team following the sacking of Gabriele Cioffi.

The hosts could easily have taken more from the match as, after Koray Gunter levelled a Miguel Veloso own goal in the 19th minute, they caused Milan serious problems and struck the bar through Roberto Piccoli 11 minutes after the break.

Bocchetti’s team went close to levelling for the second time in the match in the final minutes when a goalmouth scramble led to Tommaso Pobega nearly giving away a penalty for handball.

But a fifth straight defeat means they stay in the bottom three, two points behind Bologna.

INTER REVIVAL CONTINUES

On a high from Wednesday night’s thrilling 3-3 draw at Barcelona, Inter Milan saw off Salernitana 2-0 at the San Siro thanks to goals either side of halftime from Lautaro Martinez and Nicolo Barella.

Three wins from their last four matches, including four points taken from Barca, have got Inter’s domestic season back on track and put them one win away from the last 16 of the Champions League.

Simone Inzaghi’s side are up to seventh after their second straight league win and trail Napoli by eight points.

Maurizio Sarri said Lazio should “look for another coach” after being outraged by the state of the Stadio Olimpico pitch during his team’s goalless draw with fellow in-form side Udinese.

Sarri said that the pitch, which has also been criticised Jose Mourinho whose team Roma play at the same stadium, was “impossible to play on” despite both teams putting on an engaging spectacle for the 45 000 present in Rome.

Sarri also lost Ciro Immobile to a thigh injury on the half-hour mark and fourth-placed Lazio can be overtaken by local rivals Roma if they beat Sampdoria on Monday.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

UEFA League: Bayern shows Messi’s Barca no mercy in 8-2 hammering

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bayern Munich sent out an emphatic and ominous message to their Champions League rivals with an absolute demolition of fellow European heavyweights Barcelona in a gloriously chaotic and utterly one-sided quarter-final tie in Lisbon. The high-pressing, energetic and ruthless German champions were on a different level to their Spanish rivals, as they have been […]
Sports

Wimbledon Trailblazer Jabeur: ‘Coming for the title’

Posted on Author Reporter

    Ons Jabeur said that the seeds of her history-making charge to the Wimbledon final were sown 12 months ago when she told her coaching team: “I’m coming back for the title.” Jabeur became the first African woman to reach a Grand Slam final in the modern era when she beat close friend Tatjana […]
Sports

US Open: Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev reach final

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Dominic Thiem of Austria will play Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the US Open final for their first Grand Slam titles after they won their last-four matches in contrasting styles Friday.   Second seed Thiem ousted thirdseeded Russian and last year’s runner-up Daniil Medvedev in a closely fought three-setter that was packed with powerful baseline rallies […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica