Sports

Serie A: Roma down Atalanta to edge closer to top four

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Tammy Abraham boosted Roma’s Champions League hopes on Saturday with the only goal in a 1-0 win over Atalanta which moves his team to within three points of the top four.

England international Abraham classily finished the 13th goal of his debut Serie A season as Jose Mourinho’s side closed in on fourth-placed Juventus before their match with Spezia on Sunday.

Roma are unbeaten in seven league matches and their win over Atalanta was characterised by a steeliness that had been missing earlier in the season.

“A couple of months ago maybe we concede a goal in the last minute, but we win as a team and lose as a team and now we can enjoy it, go have a drink and celebrate with the fans,” Abraham said to DAZN.

The 24-year-old has decided two straight matches after netting the winning penalty in the 99th minute at Spezia last weekend and looks happy in Rome after a difficult end to his time at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel.

“There was a low time in my career and Roma lifted me up and gave me that confidence,” he added.

“I’ll do anything for this club and I enjoy it every time I step on this pitch.”

Abraham has scored seven times in all competitions since the turn of the year, taking his overall season’s tally to 20, and the way he took his winner highlighted the confidence with which he is playing.

Strike partner Nicolo Zaniolo, who decided against playing with a face mask despite fracturing his nose at Spezia, beautifully took down Rick Karsdorp’s raking long pass on the turn before feeding Abraham.

Abraham used his first touch to burst through the centre of the Atalanta defence before poking a low shot under Juan Musso.

An Atalanta side missing key forwards Duvan Zapata and Josip Ilicic struggled to make openings but stay fifth, level on 47 points with Roma, who finished with 10 men after Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s late red card.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta also had a man sent off late when Marten de Roon was booked twice in the space of seconds for dissent.

They still have a game in hand but have given Juve a chance to consolidate their position in the Champions League places when they take to the field in Turin.

Lazio are a point behind Roma in seventh after seeing off relegation-threatened Cagliari 3-0 in Sardinia.

A penalty from Ciro Immobile, a club record-equalling 143rd league goal for Lazio, a beautiful counter-attack goal started and finished by Luis Alberto and a Felipe Anderson strike handed Cagliari just their second league defeat of 2022.

Walter Mazzarri’s Cagliari are three points above the drop zone but can fall back into the bottom three if Venezia beat Sassuolo on Sunday.

Earlier Udinese increased their survival bid with a 2-1 win over Sampdoria which moved them seven points above Venezia.

Destiny Udogie scored for the second match in a row — after netting his first career goal at AC Milan last weekend — to ensure a home win.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: McNeil stunner at Everton boosts Burnley’s survival hopes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  *Leeds hold Chelsea, Palace beat Baggies Dwight McNeil’s stunning strike helped Burnley boost their Premier League survival hopes at the expense of Champions League-hopefuls Everton at Goodison Park. England U21 winger McNeil turned sharply to beat Allan before curling expertly into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area to make it […]
Sports

D’Tigers lose to Côte d’Ivoire

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…as search for qfinal ticket continues   The D’Tigers will be heading for the drawing board after losing 68-77pts to Côte d’Ivoire in their last group C game and failing to pick an automatic FIBA Afrobasket quarterfinal ticket.   The game which was the group’s decider saw Nigeria struggling for the better part of the […]
Sports

Iheanacho overshadows Salah, Mahrez at AFCON

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kelechi Iheanacho overshadowed fellow Premier League stars Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez on Tuesday as Nigeria made a winning start to their Africa Cup of Nations campaign and title-holders Algeria were held. The Leicester City forward scored the only goal on 30 minutes as Nigeria overcame lacklustre Egypt 1-0 in a clash of Group […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica