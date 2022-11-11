Sports

Serie A: Roma’s Karsdorp wants explanation from Mourinho over comments

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

AS Roma defender Rick Karsdorp’s agent Johan Henkes said on Thursday he wants an explanation from manager Jose Mourinho about his comments that one of his players had betrayed his teammates.

Mourinho said on Wednesday that a Roma player had shown a poor attitude during their 1-1 Serie A draw at Sassuolo.

The Portuguese manager declined to name the player, but Italian media reported that it was Dutchman Karsdorp.

“We are surprised at Mourinho’s statements, which point to Rick, without Mourinho or AS Roma mentioning Rick’s name. We want an explanation from the club about the trainer’s words and how he did it,” Henkes told Dutch public broadcaster NOS.

“That’s not how you treat a player who has been playing for AS Roma for five years.”

Netherlands international Karsdorp joined Roma in 2017 from Feyenoord and has played 11 games for them this season.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Defiant Bruce convinced Newcastle will bounce back

Posted on Author Reporter

  Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce was adamant his side would claw their way out of the Premier League relegation zone after a 1-1 home draw with Leeds United left them still looking for their first win of the season. The result left Newcastle 18th on two points from five games and Bruce endured a […]
Sports

Resign, Sports Editors tell NFF board members

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Guild of Sports Editors, the umbrella body of managers of sports in the country’s major media organisations, has advised members of the executive committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to resign from their positions honourably and give the game chance to breathe. Speaking on the backdrop of the country’s senior national football team, […]
Sports

Qatar 2022: Nigeria, Ghana battle for World Cup ticket

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will have to beat perennial rivals Ghana to the ticket for the next FIFA World Cup slated to hold in Qatar later in the year following a draw that was held in Douala, Cameroon on Saturday. Nigeria was one of five seeded teams based on the November 2021 FIFA Rankings, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica