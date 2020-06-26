Sports

Serie A: Ronaldo back in form as Juve beat 10-man Lecce 4-0

Cristiano Ronaldo set up two goals and converted a penalty to help Juventus beat 10-man Lecce 4-0 and boost its chances of claiming a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title on Friday.
Ronaldo had struggled since soccer resumed in Italy, but his return to form pushed Juventus seven points clear of second-placed Lazio, which hosts Fiorentina on Saturday.
Lecce remained in the relegation zone but is level on points with Genoa, which occupies the last position of safety, reports The Associated Press.
Lecce started brightly but its chances of getting anything from the match diminished when defender Fabio Lucioni was shown a straight red card for a last-man challenge on Rodrigo Bentancur, leaving the visiting side in 10 men for nearly an hour.
Juventus scored all of its goals after the red card and in the second half, but struggled to break down the visitors.
Ronaldo had several chances but sent an overhead kick past the left post and somehow headed over an empty goal from two yards out. However, the Portugal international set up Juve’s opener eight minutes after the break as he cut the ball back to Paulo Dybala who curled into the roof of the net from the edge of the area.
Ronaldo then got on the scoresheet himself with his second penalty in as many matches after he was tripped by Luca Rossettini.
Ronaldo also set up Juve’s third in the 83rd minute, back-heeling the ball for Gonzalo Higuaín to score shortly after coming off the bench.
Matthijs de Ligt headed in a Douglas Costa cross two minutes later to cap a great night for Juventus.

