Serie A: Ronaldo helps Juve go third

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 23rd goal of the season as Juventus beat Roma to move ahead of them in the pursuit of Serie A leaders Inter Milan. Ronaldo ended a run of three games without a goal with a low finish into the bottom corner from 18 yards.

The win was sealed when Roger Ibanez steered a Dejan Kulusevski cross into his own net in the second half, reports the BBC. Reigning champions Juve move above Roma and into third, five points behind Inter and with a game in hand. It is a sixth consecutive win in all competitions for Andrea Pirlo’s team.

Paulo Fonseca’s Roma could have taken something from the game had they shown the same cutting edge as their opponent. However, despite plenty of possession, leading to numerous goalscoring chances, they too often missed the target or gave Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny too easy a job.

