Sports

Serie A: Ronaldo marks landmark appearance with 20th goal

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his 600th league appearance with his 20th Serie A goal of the season as Juventus comfortably beat Spezia on Tuesday night.
All three goals came in the second half, with Ronaldo getting his side’s third when he finished off a quick counter-attack in the final minute, reports the BBC.
Alvaro Morata had turned in Federico Bernardeschi’s cross for the opener before Federico Chiesa tapped in.
Victory moved Juventus to within three points of second-placed AC Milan.
Ronaldo’s goal means he has become the first player to score at least 20 goals in each of the past 12 seasons in Europe’s top five leagues.
RESULT
Juventus 3 – 0 Spezia

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Sigurdsson penalty gives Everton 1-0 win over Chelsea

Posted on Author Reporter

  A first-half penalty from Iceland international Gylfi Sigurdsson gave Everton a hard-fought 1-0 Premier League win over Chelsea in front of 2,000 delighted fans at a chilly Goodison Park on Saturday. The home side went ahead in the 22nd minute when Dominic Calvert-Lewin was brought down in the box by Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy, […]
Sports

Newly promoted La Liga side, Huesca, want Omeruo

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo may not go down to the Segunda division with his Spanish side Leganes as lower league winners SD Huesca plan to capture the centre back as they campaign in the La Liga next term. Leganes got relegated from LA Liga last term but Omeruo proved his worth to attract interest […]
Sports

Maradona was incomparable, says Pele

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Pele has described Diego Maradona as “incomparable”, while expressing his belief that the death of his “great friend” should teach the world to “admire each other more” and spread a little more love. The sporting world was shaken last week when A r g e n – tina great M a r a – dona […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica