Serie A: Ronaldo misses penalty as Juve draw again

Cristiano Ronaldo had a penalty saved as Juventus drew for the sixth time in 12 Serie A games, this time against Atalanta.

Federico Chiesa put the champions ahead with a fine strike from outside the box, his first league goal for Juve.

Remo Freuler equalised for mid-table Atalanta with a fine 25-yard strike off the underside of the bar, reports the BBC.

Ronaldo had a chance to win the game after Chiesa was fouled but Pierluigi Gollini guessed right to save his kick.

Former Aston Villa keeper Gollini had an excellent game and denied Alvaro Morata with a good save.

Juve – who have won the past nine titles – are unbeaten after 12 league games under Andrea Pirlo, although half of them have been draws.

They are third in the table, three points behind leaders AC Milan before the other midweek games.

