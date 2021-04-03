Sports

Serie A: Ronaldo rescues point for Juve in Turin derby

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Cristiano Ronaldo rescued a point for Juventus at rivals Torino in the Turin derby.
Midfielder Federico Chiesa opened the scoring for Juve in the 13th minute before Antonio Sanabria equalised midway through the first half.
Sanabria put Torino in front 13 seconds after the restart, doubling his tally after a defensive lapse, reports the BBC.
But Ronaldo headed home a 79th-minute leveller after a VAR review with the forward initially flagged offside.
Juventus are now nine points behind Inter Milan in fourth, with the Serie A leaders facing Bologna in the late kick-off at 19:45 BST.
Struggling Torino stay 17th, two points above the relegation zone, and have gone 14 games without defeating their city neighbours.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Bryant’s widow sues LA county sheriff over leaked crash photos

Posted on Author Reporter

  Vanessa Bryant, the widow of basketball star Kobe Bryant, has filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles county sheriff claiming deputies shared unauthorized photos of the crash that killed her husband, their 13-year-old daughter and seven others. After the crash in January, reports surfaced that graphic photos of the victims were being shared. Vanessa Bryant was […]
Sports

Rangers hit Abakaliki for close camping

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A delegation of forty players, technical team and backroom staff of the ‘Flying Antelopes’, Rangers International F.C under the technical leadership of former Super Eagles coach, Salisu Yusuf, will be hitting the Ebonyi State capital, Abakaliki on Monday, November 23, 2020, for a one-week close camping exercise to fine tune the squad for the start […]
Sports

Institute inducts Sirawoo, 26 others

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Sports, Honour Sirawoo has been honoured by the Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria in recognition of his administrative acumen, leadership capability and outstanding performance. Sirawoo was inducted as a Fellow alongside 26 others who also bagged Fellow and Professional Members, with the charge to adopt trending work […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica