Serie A: Ronaldo’s stunning strike helps Juve beat Genoa

Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning long-range strike helped defending champions Juventus beat Genoa 3-1 as the Italian giants maintained their four-point advantage at the top of Serie A.
After a goalless first half, Paulo Dybala’s fine solo effort put Juventus ahead five minutes after the restart.
Ronaldo then got his 24th goal of the season with a fierce 25-yard strike, reports the BBC.
Douglas Costa curled home a third before Andrea Pinamonti hit a consolation.
Ronaldo’s effort came on the day his great rival Lionel Messi joined him in the 700-goal club with a chipped penalty in Barcelona’s 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid. Ronaldo has 726 goals, with Messi now on 700.
The strike also means Ronaldo is just one goal away from becoming the first Juventus player to reach the 25-goal mark since Omar Sivori in 1960-61.
Juventus now have 72 points, four more than second-place Lazio, who beat Torino 2-0 earlier on Tuesday.

