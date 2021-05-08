Sports

Serie A: Sanchez scores twice as champions Inter thrash Sampdoria

Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez scored twice as Italian champions Inter Milan thrashed Sampdoria.
In their first match since being confirmed as the winners of Serie A for the first time in 11 years, Inter were 3-1 up at half-time, reports the BBC.
Roberto Gagliardini opened the scoring for Antonio Conte’s side before Sanchez scored two in the space of 10 minutes.
Andrea Pinamonti added a fourth before Lautaro Martinez’s penalty.
Sampdoria, whose goal came from Senegal winger Keita Balde, are ninth in the table with three matches remaining.
Inter are 15 points clear of second-placed Napoli, who won 4-1 away to Spezia earlier on Saturday.
RESULT
Inter 5 – 1 Sampdoria

