Sports

Serie A: Sarri warns of unpredictable league after World Cup break

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri said on Tuesday that the World Cup break has made it difficult to predict how Serie A will unfold when teams return to action after a seven-week absence.

Sarri’s squad went into the break in fourth place, 11 points behind leaders Napoli.

“I am in front of something that I had never experienced, only the lockdown was similar,” Sarri said to reporters on Tuesday.

Italy postponed matches and closed stadiums soon after the Covid-19 outbreak at the start of 2020.

“It’s hard to predict reactions from teams coming back after such a long break and we saw it also in other leagues, Paris St Germain and Tottenham lost, and Chelsea struggled,” Sarri said.

“The hardest thing about these two months is not having any competitions. Friendlies have no serious value.”

The Lazio manager has welcomed back striker Ciro Immobile, who has not played since October due to a hamstring injury, except for a four-minute cameo off the bench against Monza on November 10.

“He was not at the World Cup, so he worked for a long time. He has solved his physical issues and seems in shape,” Sarri said.

Lazio travel to Lecce on Wednesday, with the hosts aiming to claim a third Serie A win in a row for the first time since February 2020.

“Lecce are a good team, we must respect them, they’ve always played well, also against top teams,” Sarri said.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Man City, Liverpool play thrilling draw

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nothing could separate the Premier League’s top two as they played out a pulsating draw at Etihad Stadium to keep the title race on a knife’s edge. Manchester City came out firing as Kevin de Bruyne gave them an early lead with a thumping strike, which deflected off defender Joel Matip, moments after Alisson […]
Sports

Abuja International Marathon confirms four elite runners

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Determined to achieve its objective of becoming the first race in Nigeria to have an elite men’s field that will return a sub 2:10 minutes, the Abuja International Marathon (AIM) has confirmed the signing of four gold labelled runners – two men and two women. This was disclosed by Abuja International Marathon Race Director Olukayode […]
Sports

Olympic camp opens in Abuja, Lagos two others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Ministry of Youth and sports has finalized arrangements for the camping of home-based athletes to intesify preparations ahead of the Olympics Games in Japan.   According to the schedule for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, 10 sports events will be camped in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Bayelsa from Monday, May 24th, 2021.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica