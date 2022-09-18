Serie A: Simeone header earns Napoli win at AC Milan

A brilliant header by Napoli striker Giovanni Simeone helped his side to seal a 2-1 win at AC Milan and return to the top of the Serie A table on Sunday.
Simeone headed home in the 78th minute almost from the edge of the six-yard box following a superb Mario Rui cross.
Winger Matteo Politano had scored a penalty in the 55th minute following a foul by Sergino Dest on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Olivier Giroud fired in an equaliser in the 69th minute when Theo Hernandez met him with a cross in the middle of the box.
Napoli, who have 17 points after seven games, host Torino on 1 October after the international break, while Milan, fifth in the table, travel to Empoli on the same day.
*Courtesy: AFP