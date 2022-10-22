Sports

Serie A: Struggling Juve cruise past Empoli

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Juventus comfortably beat Empoli 4-0 in Friday’s Serie A match ahead of their Champions League clash at Benfica which could seal their elimination from Europe’s top club competition.

Goals in each half from Moise Kean and Weston McKennie and a late Adrien Rabiot brace gave struggling Juve their second straight win in Italy’s top flight, the first time this league season that they have managed to win two matches in a row.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side moved up to seventh, seven points behind Serie A leaders Napoli and three away from Roma who sit in fourth and host the pacesetters at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday night.

Kean’s eighth minute opener, tapped in from Filip Kostic’s cross, was his first league goal of the season and rewarded Allegri’s decision to start the Italy international ahead of in-form forward Arkadiusz Milik.

The 22-year-old thought he had another shortly after McKennie headed in Juve’s second in the 56th minute, a header of his own from another Kostic ruled out for offside.

It was France international Rabiot who rounded off the scoring, first forcing another header just across the line from Juan Cuadrado’s corner with eight minutes remaining before tapping home the fourth in stoppage time.

Empoli sit 11th on 11 points after their fourth defeat of the season in which the closest they came to scoring was when Mattia Destro wasted a great chance to equalise one-on-one with Wojciech Szczesny in the 33rd minute.

Friday’s match served as a warm up to Juve’s trip Lisbon to take on Benfica with elimination from the Champions League staring them in the face.

Juve are five points behind both their hosts on Tuesday and Group H leaders Paris Saint-Germain and have to win their final two matches to have any chance of making it through to the last 16.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

WAFCON 2022: Ajibade Ohale make Team of the Tournament

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

The Confederation of African Football, (CAF), has included the Super Falcons duo of Rasheedat Ajibade and Osinachi Ohale in the Team of the Tournament at the just concluded Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.   A veteran of Nigerian female football and four-time winner of the WAFCON, Ohale was a rock for the Falcons […]
Sports

2021 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: Alli urges elite runners to emulate Suzuki

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The General Manager of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Yusuf Alli, has urged Nigerian elite runners participating in the 2021 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon to emulate Japanese Kengo Suzuki who on Sunday February 28, 2021 crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 4 minutes and 56 seconds to win the Lake Biwa Mainichi […]
Sports

Comoros to be without goalkeeper against Cameroon

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya GAROUA, CAMEROON

…as COVID-19 hits the team  ahead knockout stage   Comoros national team will be facing a huge mountain to climb ahead of the Round of 16 clash against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon as they will be without 12 of their players including all the three goalkeepers and their coach.   Comoros caused a major […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica