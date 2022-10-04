Serie A: Surprise package Udinese extend winning run to six at Verona

Udinese won their sixth straight Serie A match with Monday’s last-gasp 2-1 triumph at Verona which keeps them a point behind league leaders Napoli.

Jaka Bijol headed Udinese to the three points in the third minute of stoppage time at the Stadio Bentegodi to ensure that they stayed third, with Atalanta trailing Napoli on goal difference.

Andrea Sottil’s side levelled through Beto’s well-taken fifth goal of the season with 20 minutes remaining after a superb assist from Gerard Deulofeu.

Josh Doig had volleyed spirited Verona into the lead midway through the first half.

Udinese have beaten Inter Milan and Roma in a winning run which has given them their best ever start to a Serie A season, a sign that they could be a contender at least for the European places come the end of the season.

Verona stay in the relegation zone after their third straight defeat, two points from safety.

*Courtesy: AFP

