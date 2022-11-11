Sports

Serie A table means nothing now – Sarri

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri said he would not be looking at the Serie A table even though they climbed up to second place after a hard-fought 1-0 win against Monza at home on Thursday.

Lazio have 30 points, level with AC Milan, but eight behind leaders Napoli before the final round of matches before the World Cup break.

“The table is worth nothing at this stage of the season so we won’t look at it. What gives us hope is that we won in a situation where last season we often tended to struggle,” Sarri told Sky Sport Italia.

Lazio completed second win in a row against Monza after edging AS Roma 1-0 in the Rome derby on Sunday.

“On a psychological level, clearly, this was the most difficult match, coming after the tension of the derby, so there was the elevated risk of a collapse in intensity. We did have that for a while in the opening half-hour but, fortunately, we got out of it and went on to win,” Sarri said.

The Lazio manager also welcomed back striker Ciro Immobile, who came on as a substitute four minutes from time after being absent for a month due to a hamstring injury.

Lazio travel to Juventus on Sunday.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Southampton mark new era by thrashing Brentford

Posted on Author Reporter

  Southampton got Serbian businessman Dragan Solak’s reign as owner off to a flying start with a 4-1 thrashing of Brentford on Tuesday to pull further clear of the relegation zone. Another season in the top-flight looks safe for the Saints as they moved above Brentford into 11th, 13 points clear of the bottom three. […]
Sports

Ref Sikazwe: I could have died from heatstroke

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya GAROUA, CAMEROON

The referee who blew for full-time early in an Africa Cup of Nations match claims he could have died of heatstroke. Zambian Janny Sikazwe ended Tunisia’s game against Mali 13 seconds before the 90 minutes were up, having previously blown for full-time five minutes early, before checking the timing and restarting the game.   “I […]
Sports

Gobet promises fastest payout as betting platform goes live today

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The management of the newest betting company in Nigeria Gobet247 has assured Nigerians they will experience the fastest payout when they win as the platform goes live today. According to the General Manager of the betting firm, Damian Okosun, Gobet247 online platform is an easy-to-use on desktop and mobile phones as bookmakers can seamlessly register, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica