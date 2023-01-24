Sports

Serie A: Ten-man Inter lose to lowly Empoli

A second-half goal by midfielder Tommaso Baldanzi earned Empoli a 1-0 win over Inter Milan in Serie A on Monday, ending the club’s seven-match unbeaten streak in all competitions.

Inter, who hammered rivals AC Milan 3-0 to win the Italian Supercup on Wednesday, were left with 10 men when captain Milan Skriniar was sent off five minutes before the interval. He was shown a second yellow card after his boot reached Francesco Caputo’s neck.

Empoli found the back of the net in the 66th minute through Baldanzi after a counter-attack. The 19-year-old sent a powerful low shot to beat Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana, who failed to stop the ball despite going the right way with his acrobatic dive.

Empoli moved up to ninth place on 25 points from 19 games. Inter remain third on 37 points, one point behind second-placed Milan who travel to Lazio on Tuesday.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

