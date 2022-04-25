Sports

Serie A: Tonali sends Milan back to summit with last-gasp winner

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Sandro Tonali scored in stoppage time as AC Milan came from behind to win 2-1 at Lazio on Sunday and retake top spot from Inter Milan in Serie A, while Napoli’s title hopes appear over after their meltdown in Empoli.

Ciro Immobile gave Lazio an early lead at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, but Olivier Giroud levelled shortly after halftime before Tonali’s late heroics kept Milan firmly in the title hunt.

They moved back two points above of Inter, who beat Roma 3-1 on Saturday and have a game in hand Wednesday away to Bologna. Inter also knocked Milan out of the Italian Cup semifinals in midweek.

Ciro Immobile became the leading active scorer in Italy’s top flight when he turned in a cross from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic inside four minutes.

The Italy international’s 181st Serie A goal took him past veteran Sampdoria striker Fabio Quagliarella as Immobile extended his league-leading haul for the season to 26.

But Giroud poked in from after excellent work from Rafael Leao, and Milan won it at the death as Zlatan Ibrahimovic nodded across for Tonali to force home following a poor defensive header by Francesco Acerbi.

“My players are lions,” said Milan coach Stefano Pioli.

“I am so proud of my players and if I was in their shoes, I’d be angry, as people don’t give them enough credit,” he told DAZN.

NAPOLI STUNNED BY LATE COMEBACK

Napoli’s Scudetto prospects are hanging by a thread after they blew a two-goal lead late on and crashed to a shock 3-2 loss at Empoli.

Luciano Spalletti’s side were 2-0 ahead with 10 minutes to go before Scottish midfielder Liam Henderson sparked a revival for the hosts who scored three goals in an eight-minute spell.

With four matches to play this season, Napoli are seven points behind Milan and five adrift of second-placed Inter.

Napoli have not won the Serie A title since the days of club legend Diego Maradona who led them to their two league crowns in 1987 and 1990.

Dries Mertens opened the scoring just before the break with Lorenzo Insigne adding a second eight minutes after the interval.

But Napoli’s defence collapsed in the absence of the suspended Kalidou Koulibaly.

A lapse from Kevin Malcuit allowed Henderson to pull a goal back after 80 minutes, with Andrea Pinamonti charging down visiting goalkeeper Alex Meret to grab the equaliser after 83 minutes.

Pinamonti added a second five minutes later as Empoli ended their 16-match winless run going back to December 12 when they beat Napoli 1-0 in Naples.

“Imagining such an end to the match is difficult,” said Spalletti, who side have now gone three matches without a win.

“But these are games where the opponent continues to fight with the right attitude, when we probably lost a bit of our focus and made mistakes that we shouldn’t make.

“I’m responsible for this team, for its technical and mental attitude, I have to take the consequences for what happens on the pitch.”

Champions League qualification does not seem threatened as Napoli still have a nine-point cushion over Roma in fifth.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Heartland’s midfielder, Nnoshiri: I’m not shy to face challenges

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) 2020/2021 season stats show that Heartland FC’s come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Akwa United on Sunday was the first time a team would come from a half time deficit to win a game. At the centre of the crucial turnaround for the Naze Millionaires was young midfielder Samuel Nnoshiri who is […]
Sports

I hope Ighalo finishes off what he started –Solskjaer

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes Odion Ighalo will continue his impressive showing for the Red Devils as they continue their chase for a Champions League ticket. Ighalo, who celebrated his 31st birthday on Wednesday, has proven to be a shrewd signing for the Premier League giants after arriving on loan from Chinese Super […]
Sports

Barcelona eye Europa League quarters as West Ham welcome Sevilla

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barcelona and tournament specialists Sevilla are hoping to secure spots in the quarterfinals of the Europa League this week with three Spanish teams still in a competition dominated by LaLiga clubs in recent years. A rejuvenated Barca head to Istanbul for the second leg of their last-16 tie against Galatasaray on a 10-game unbeaten […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica