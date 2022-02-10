Sports

Serie A: Wounded Inter face Napoli as title race hots up

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Wounded champions Inter Milan face the second major threat to their Serie A title defence in a week when they travel to Napoli on Saturday, as one of Europe’s tightest title races heats up.

Simone Inzaghi’s side lost 2-1 to third-placed AC Milan last weekend, and Napoli’s victory at Venezia narrowed the gap between the top three to one point.

Inter still have the edge, sitting top by a point with a game in hand, but the pressure is on to get a result in Naples, where defeat could mean a slide to third place.

Juventus, who are on a 10-match unbeaten run and now boast Serie A’s joint-top scorer Dusan Vlahovic, are creeping up in Inter’s rear-view mirror, eight points off the top, ahead of their key top-four clash with Atalanta.

Inter looked poised to cruise to the title as they put together a 14-match unbeaten league run, before Milan’s derby win changed the complexion of the table.

The champions bounced back with a commanding 2-0 Coppa Italia quarterfinal win over AS Roma, but they travel to Naples with coach Inzaghi and defender Alessandro Bastoni suspended.

RETURNING CHAMPION

In contrast, Napoli are almost at full strength, with Cameroon midfielder Andre Zambo Anguissa and Senegal’s newly-crowned African champion Kalidou Koulibaly back from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The return of two key players, combined with striker Victor Osimhen’s recovery from injury, have bolstered hopes that the Neapolitan side could clinch their first Serie A crown since the Diego Maradona-inspired 1989-90 season.

“We have a lot of objectives and one is to win the league. Step by step, with determination, we can do it,” Osimhen said after Napoli’s fourth league win in a row in Venice.

Milan will be paying close attention to the game at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, before they host Sampdoria in the Sunday lunch-time kickoff.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri was eager to downplay his side’s ambitions this week, after the January arrivals of 80-million-euro man Vlahovic and midfielder Denis Zakaria sent enthusiasm spiralling.

Both debutants scored in a 2-0 win over Hellas Verona last weekend that sent Juve fourth at the expense of Atalanta, who suffered a shock home defeat to relegation battlers Cagliari.

“If you want to dream that’s fine, but I don’t like to. The top three are far ahead, given that Inter are potentially 11 points clear,” he said.

“We are behind, and our league campaign will be about fighting with Atalanta from now until the end of the season.”

Atalanta sit two points behind Juve in fifth with a game in hand, but they earned two points in their last three league games and have lost star striker Duvan Zapata to injury.

Defeat here could cost the Bergamo club dearly in their quest to reach a fourth consecutive Champions League campaign.

Elsewhere, Europe-chasing Lazio, AS Roma and Fiorentina face Bologna, Sassuolo and Spezia respectively, while there is a high-stakes relegation battle at the other end of the table when the bottom two Genoa and Salernitana face off.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Penalty controversy as Chelsea, Man United play dour draw

Posted on Author Reporter

*Quick fire Spurs cruise past Burnley *Arsenal comeback stuns Leicester *Wasteful Fulham frustrated by Palace in shutout Chelsea and Manchester United played out a dour draw in which the biggest talking point was again the use of the video assistant referee. United claimed a first-half penalty when Blues’ Callum Hudson-Odoi appeared to handle the ball […]
Sports

Tokyo Olympic Games: AFN takes delivery of PUMA kits

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria has taken delivery of the huge consignment from Puma International for its athletes and officials ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.   The consignment which includes Track suits, vests, shoes back packs, wheel bags, face masks and others items whose open market price runs into millions of naira […]
Sports

Beach Soccer league kicks off in Lagos April 3rd

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Beach Soccer league is set to kick off in Lagos from April 3rd to 5th according to the organisers. This is sequel to the approval given by the Nigeria Football Federation NF) to the Beach Soccer League body to kick-start its activities. The Nigeria Beach Soccer Association (NBSA) is a new body Chaired by Honourable […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica