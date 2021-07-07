News Top Stories

Series of sleep loss impacts mental, physical wellbeing

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have said all it takes is three consecutive nights of sleep loss to cause mental and physical well-being to greatly deteriorate. These are the results of a new study published in the ‘Annals of Behavioural Medicine.’

The research focused on consequences of sleeping fewer than six hours for eight consecutive nights, the minimum duration of sleep that experts say is necessary to support optimal health in average adults. Lead author, Soomi Lee, an assistant professor in the School of Ageing Studies at the University of South Florida, found the biggest jump in symptoms appeared after just one night of sleep loss. The number of mental and physical problems steadily got worse, peaking on day three. Participants reported a pile-up of angry, nervous, lonely, irritable and frustrated feelings as a result of sleep loss.

They also experienced more physical symptoms, such as upper respiratory issues, aches, gastrointestinal problems and other health concerns. These negative feelings and symptoms were continuously elevated throughout consecutive sleep loss days and didn’t return to baseline levels unless they had a night sleep of more than six hours. About one-third of U.S. adults sleep less than six hours per night. Lee said once that becomes a habit, it’s increasingly difficult for your body to fully recover from lack of sleep, continuing the vicious cycle of worsening daily well-being, which could impact one professionally.

