Serious nations invest in education of future leaders- Ogunlewe

The Executive Chairman of Kosofe Local Government in Lagos State, Hon. Moyosore Ogunlewe, has said that no serious nation will ignore investment in education, which he said remains a key to widening opportunities. Ogunlewe disclosed this while distributing 150 General Certificate Examination (GCE) Forms to indigent students in the council area. He said that his administration is keying into the educational policy of Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu’s THEME agenda for the state to improve its standard of living.

“When people are more educated, they can solve problems better. This means that society can progress at a faster rate. People with education can better understand the history of their society and its current economic conditions. As such, they may be more inclined to participate in politics and improve their country,” he added. According to him, with political will and responsible leadership, government can help create a society of opportunities and empowerment for every citizen. Ogunlewe pledged to be giving back to the society, adding that the council would organise free coaching for the students and seek scholarship for the brilliant ones among the beneficiaries.

Miss Akinola Favour, a 16-year old beneficiary of the free form commended the chairman for the gesture, assuring that she would work hard to come out in flying colours. Also, Master Babatunde Olumodeji, another beneficiary from Ilupeju Senior Secondary School, said the gesture had assisted indigent students. According to Master Julius Adekoya, another beneficiary from Ogudu Senior Grammar School, the gesture will help a lot of people like him without money to write the external examinations.

