Serve Nigerians diligently, don’t abuse power – Catholic Bishop advises leaders

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Abeokuta, Most Rev. Peter Odetoyinbo, has called on the newly elected president, governors, National Assembly and State House of Assembly members, to serve Nigerians diligently without abusing their powers and privileges. The cleric made the call in his Easter message, titled: “Alleluia! Christ Is Truly Risen” in Abeokuta yesterday. The Bishop pointed out that the celebration of Christ’s resurrection should spur the people to go out and proclaim God’s love for humanity, stressing that the best way this can be manifested is to show love to one another, regardless of tribe and religion, especially at this period that Nigeria is still in distress. “We must return to the core values of humanity in our relationship with one another. “Our national pledge challenges us to embrace patriotism to our country.”

