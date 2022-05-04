News Top Stories

Service Chiefs celebrate Sallah with troops in Maiduguri

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa, MAIDUGURI WITH AGENCY REPORTS

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Isiaka Amao and Chief of Army Staff Lt-Gen. Farouq Yahaya celebrated Sallah with troops of Operation Hadin Kai at the Air Force Base in Maiduguri.

 

Addressing the troops at the combined luncheon on Monday, Yahaya ordered them to neutralise the remnants of the terrorists in the North East and other of the country. He said: “We should all be ruthless with the terrorists; we should be ruthless with the bandits, ruthless with the kidnappers and ruthless with all violent criminals.

 

The Sallah gift I expect from our gallant troops is the neutralisation of these enemies of the state and capture and take possession of their weapons in order to make our dear country safer for the law-abiding citizens and good people of Nigeria.”

 

He promised that the armed forces would be apolitical during the 2023 general election. He commended the troops for the recent successes recorded in the fight against insurgency.

 

Amao announced that the NigerianAirForcewouldsoon take delivery of additional Intelligence, SurveillanceandReconnaissance (ISR) platforms, unmanned aerial vehicles, helicopter gunships and aircraft to sustain the successes so far achieved. He said: “Let us all continue to work together to ensure that we maintain the highest level of vigilance and combat readiness to guarantee improved security during the period and beyond.

 

In this regard, the Nigerian Air Force remains committed to providing the Air component with the necessary equipment in support of the joint operation to ensure peace in the region.”

 

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, represented by his deputy, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, acknowledged the contributions of the armed forces to the success achieved in restoring peace to the region and the return of IDPs to their respective communities.

 

