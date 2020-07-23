Politics

Service Chiefs: No Executive/Legislature rift – NASS

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Comment(0)

Against the belief in some quarters that there is a rift between the Executive arm of government and the Legislature, members of the National Assembly Thursday said there was no such rift.
Senator Adamu Aliero representing Kebbi Central Senatorial District and Senator Bamidele Opeyemi representing also Ekiti Central Senatorial District denied Thursday that there was rift between the two arms of government.
The Presidency had refused to heed the call from the National Assembly members to sack the Service Chiefs, as this has been interpreted as rift between the two arms.
But reacting to this, Senator Aliero said the rift between the two arms of government was a creation of the media, just as Senator Bamidele said that the 9th Assembly has refused to grandstand against the Executive.
The two Senators spoke Thursday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Headquarters in Abuja after a reconciliation Committee meeting of the Ondo State APC.
According to them, what exists between the Executive arm of government and the Legislature is checks and balances.
Addressing the allegations of rifts between Executive and Legislature, Senator Opeyemi said: “l want to assure you that by the grace of God, the relationship between the executive and the legislators remain cordial.
“lt is cordial to the extent that we all see beyond the fact that we all belong to the same party.
“We are not a rubber stamp, what we are not doing is grandstanding because it does not help the growth of any democracy.
“lt is not going to take us any inch forward. It is only going to be a highway to nowhere.
“We have been through this path before and I don’t think any body benefitted from it.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

PDP’ll sack APGA in Anambra come 2021 – Ozoigbo

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo reports

Val Ozoigbo, a former Managing Director of Transcorp Hilton, is a gubernatorial aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State. He speaks on his ambition and vision for the state if elected as governor. Okey Maduforo reports     What do you think is wrong with Anambra State that propels your governorship ambition […]
Politics

Lagos: Sanwo-Olu gives account of stewardship

Posted on Author Our Reporters

TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE writes on the one-year anniversary of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration in Lagos State On May 29, 2019, there were exchanges of batons as well as continuity in some states as 29 governors took oath of office. Among the new governors who took oath of office last year is Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of […]
Politics

Orji’s visit to Kalu: Truce that’ll rewrite Abia political narrative

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Igbeaku Orji writes on the recent visit by a former governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji and his son, Chinedum, to the Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu Among the goodwill visits to a former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, since he left the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: