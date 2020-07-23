Service Chiefs: No Executive/Legislature rift – NASS

Against the belief in some quarters that there is a rift between the Executive arm of government and the Legislature, members of the National Assembly Thursday said there was no such rift.

Senator Adamu Aliero representing Kebbi Central Senatorial District and Senator Bamidele Opeyemi representing also Ekiti Central Senatorial District denied Thursday that there was rift between the two arms of government.

The Presidency had refused to heed the call from the National Assembly members to sack the Service Chiefs, as this has been interpreted as rift between the two arms.

But reacting to this, Senator Aliero said the rift between the two arms of government was a creation of the media, just as Senator Bamidele said that the 9th Assembly has refused to grandstand against the Executive.

The two Senators spoke Thursday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Headquarters in Abuja after a reconciliation Committee meeting of the Ondo State APC.

According to them, what exists between the Executive arm of government and the Legislature is checks and balances.

Addressing the allegations of rifts between Executive and Legislature, Senator Opeyemi said: “l want to assure you that by the grace of God, the relationship between the executive and the legislators remain cordial.

“lt is cordial to the extent that we all see beyond the fact that we all belong to the same party.

“We are not a rubber stamp, what we are not doing is grandstanding because it does not help the growth of any democracy.

“lt is not going to take us any inch forward. It is only going to be a highway to nowhere.

“We have been through this path before and I don’t think any body benefitted from it.”

