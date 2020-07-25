Service Chiefs: Nyiam, Junaid, Yakassai tackle Buhari

A Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed; a former Liaison Officer to former President Shehu Shagari and human rights activist, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai; as well as one of the survivors of the 1990 military coup, Col. Tony Nyiam (rtd), have all descended heavily on President Muhammadu Buhari over his refusal to sack the Service Chiefs. The Senate had in a resolution on Tuesday called on the military chiefs to step aside, following the deteriorating security situation across the country, but the Presidency immediately reacted, saying that the removal of the force men is prerogative of the Presidential.

The trio, in separate interviews with Saturday Telegraph, backed the calls by the National Assembly, asking Buhari to relief the Service Chiefs of their appointments while explaining that the President is bound to listen to the representatives of the people. Nyiam, who was the first to fire a salvo, endorsed the resolution of the Senate seeking the exit of the service chiefs to pave way for a new crop of military officers with fresh ideas to tackle the challenges of insurgency and banditry in Nigeria.

Nyiam expressed disappointment at the increasing number of casualties recorded by troops on the frontlines, saying that there should be no further delay in the change of guards at the top echelon of the Armed Forces’ if Nigeria must defeat the Boko Haram and its ISWAP allies. He said: “The Nigerian Army is being destroyed under the watch of Buhari.

The current situation reports, especially of the growing cases of desertion poses a serious threat to national security,” he said. “The continuous retention of the armed forces chiefs stagnates the careers of the other senior officers and junior officers who need to grow up in the profession. This is a major cause of low morale.

The President has been prevented from doing what is necessary by those who are financially benefitting from the attendant scam. “Lest we forget, most of the service Chiefs’ tenures have far exceeded their services run out dates (ROD) which is the mandatory 35 years of military service, and the additional discretionary extensions which are generally time bound,” Nyiam said. In the same vein, Yakas-sai said the president as an elected president under a democracy ought to listen to public opinion, particularly when the public opinion is presented through the views of the representatives of the people. He said: “What you should know is that the cry of the people of Nigeria is not law.

It is what is in the law or constitution that is going to prevail. But like I said the President as a president elected in a democracy should listen to the opinion and cry of the people, especially as articulated by the people. But Junaid Mohammed was more vigorous in his submission as he emphatically said that the Service chiefs had been feeding Buhari with lies, in order to their jobs.

“As far as I am concerned this government and this Presidency have parted ways with the rule of law. The service chiefs especially, Tukur Buratai, believed that as far as they continue to pander to his whims and he is gullible enough to accept it, they are free to do whatever they want. “One of the claims Buhari had before becoming president was that he was a military man. The nation was confounded with serious security challenges in the Niger Delta, the North East and now banditry in the North West.

Those are the credentials he claimed to have, and appealed to the majority of the voters that voted for him. “Having voted for him however, every issue that affects the people has been badly handled, decisions that are taken, choices that are made have been misguided. Most of the time it is not consistent with the interest of the country and that is very unfortunate.

“The Senate as elected representatives of the people should be able to convey to the government and the President that Nigerians are very dissatisfied with the handling of the security matter and the lies which have been emanating from the spokesperson of the President.”

“The choice of Buratai was never popular with the senior Generals in the army, it was not popular even with the North East because his appointment added no value to the security and stability of the area and certainly he did not in any way enhance the prestige of the President or the soldiers who are directly fighting this war.”

Asked whether the service chiefs have something they are using to blackmail the president, he said, “part of what I hear from the grapevine is that Buratai had been putting into the ears of Buhari that he has quash about 16 coups, which is a lie. “Since he has isolated himself in the Presidency, people that go to him, only tell him what he wants to hear. That is why people like Buratai are scaring him and telling him lies.”

