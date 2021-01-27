Service Chiefs: Pro-Democracy group pays glowing tribute to Buratai, others on exit from service

The National Democratic Front (NDF) has penned a touching tribute to outgoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai (retd) and other military chiefs following their recent retirement from service.

In a statement titled “Service Chiefs: A Salute to Courage in Service to Nigeria”, the pro-democracy group hailed the now-retired chiefs for their patriotism, commitment and zeal.

According to its Secretary-General, Dr Bolaji Abdulkadir, the NDF applauded the quartet’s numerous efforts and sacrifices in the war against insurgency and other forms of criminalities across the country.

The statement said the outgoing chiefs set lofty standards that must be sustained by the new appointees as they settle down for the business at hand.

While congratulating the new security heads, the NDF urged them to display a similar unalloyed commitment to preserving the territorial sovereignty of the country by giving their best and building on their predecessors’ efforts.

The group advised them to desist from playing to the gallery as some disgruntled elements in the country would cause a distraction by questioning their credibility.

The NDF, however, urged the outgoing security chiefs to make themselves available for higher service to Nigeria anytime duty calls, and also be willing to avail their wealth of experience to the incoming officers whenever the need arises.

The statement also called on all well-meaning Nigerians to extend their support to the new service chiefs as they settle down for business.

Read the full statement below:

The National Democratic Front is issuing this press statement in the light of the recent announcement of the resignation of Service Chiefs and the subsequent appointment of new Service Chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari.

We wish to heartily congratulate Major-General LEO Irabor, Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru, Real Admiral AZ Gambo and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao on their appointments into various branches of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The National Democratic Front uses this medium to charge the new Service Chiefs to display an unalloyed commitment to preserving the territorial sovereignty of Nigeria by giving in the best and building on their predecessors’ efforts.

It is our considered opinion that President Muhammadu Buhari in his capacity as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have found the new Service Chiefs fit for purpose from the lot and as such it behoves on all well-meaning Nigerians to extend their support to them in the quest to make Nigeria a strong and united country.

The National Democratic Front commends the outgoing Service Chiefs for their numerous efforts and sacrifices in the war against insurgency and other forms of criminalities across the country that indeed saw to the decimation of the Boko Haram insurgents as well as other militant groups across the country.

The outgoing Service Chiefs indeed put the country first. They displayed an unwavering commitment and courage in service to Nigeria during their stint. They indeed set lofty standards that must be sustained and built upon by the incoming Service Chiefs as they settle down for the business at hand.

The National Democratic Front is aware of the plan by some disgruntled elements in the country to systematically cause a distraction in the country by questioning the credibility of the incoming Service Chiefs and demonizing the efforts and sacrifices of the outgoing Service Chiefs.

Thus, it is succinct to state that Nigerians must rebuke such individuals and organizations as they do not mean well for the country. This much they have exhibited over the years in a most ignoble manner. They must desist from playing to the gallery in this critical point of our existence. The task at hand requires all level of seriousness that it deserves.

The National Democratic Front as critical stakeholders in the security sector in the country indeed rates the outgoing Service Chiefs in excellent terms for devotion, patriotism and sacrifices to the nation.

We are using this medium to encourage the outgoing Service Chiefs to make themselves available for higher service to Nigeria anytime duty calls, and also be willing to avail their wealth of experience to the incoming Service Chiefs whenever the need arises. They have indeed written their names in gold and posterity would be kind to them whenever the history of Nigeria’s Boko Haram insurgency is mentioned.

The National Democratic Front also commends President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment towards putting Nigeria on the right path towards achieving sustainable peace and progress in the country.

We salute the courage of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces thus far. The National Democratic Front indeed pledges its support to the various initiatives deployed to address the country’s security challenges.

It consequently behoves on all well-meaning Nigerians to extend their support to the new Service Chiefs as they settle down for business.

