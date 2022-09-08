Service Delivery: NDIC clinches FG’s Platinum Level award

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has been presented with the Federal Government Level 5 Platinum Level award for outstanding performance in corporate governance and accountability by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR). The award is based on the Corporation’s outstanding score of 93 per cent in the BPSR Self-Assessment Tool (SAT) that was deployed to Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to assess and enhance service delivery. Presenting the award to the Corporation, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Barr. Boss Mustapha, represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Dr. Habiba Lawal, congratulated the Board, Management and Staff of the NDIC for the courage and commitment during the exercise.

She added that the Corporation’s exceptional achievement serves as an impetus for other government agencies to take the opportunity of the BPSR SelfAssessment Tool to assess their strengths and weaknesses, and employ the outcome of the self-evaluation to achieve the Federal Government’s objectives of effective service delivery to the citizenry.

The Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed, represented by the Director, Home Finance, Mr. Stephen Okon commended the Corporation for the award and expressed the Ministry’s continued commitment and support to the NDIC towards the implementation of the recommendations of the BPSR SAT report.

