Service Delivery: UK Childcare Expert to train practitioners in Lagos, Ogun

A United Kingdom Childcare Expert, Mrs. Caroline Popoola has partnered Lagos and Ogun state governments in training childcare practitioners for good service delivery and the coming generation.

Mrs. Popoola, the CEO, Alpha Global, in a statement on Friday, said it is important that the stakeholders collaborate especially in a society where childcare practitioners do not have sufficient support.

The expert emphasised that there is need to protect the next generation as the lack of backing for childcare practitioners is not just a Nigerian issue but a global problem.

“People are keen to do better and that is what we are about. The impact is important. With other practitioners, educators, together we can bring transformation to this very crucial sector,” she said.

The CEO, while expressing her passion towards childcare said Alpha Global is hosting a conference in Lagos to channel, impacting and changing the mindset of key stakeholders in the education industry for good service delivery.

“The Early Years Child Care Conference with the Theme: ‘Starting Early, Starting Right’ which is holding on July 9, 2022, is based on the five Es which are Encourage, Embrace, Enlighten, Empower and Educate.

“At the conference, we and other credible speakers will be educating practitioners and educators on how they can deliver better childcare services.”

 

